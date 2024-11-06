Financial Security Advisor Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 0.7% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $46,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 34.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 205 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $276.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.34. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $151.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total value of $3,552,818.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,724,067.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

