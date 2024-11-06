FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.44. FIGS has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FIGS by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 23.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of FIGS by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

