Fiduciary Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $214.06 and a one year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.