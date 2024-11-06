Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $65.09, with a volume of 1412010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Up 10.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBTC. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 161.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 429.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 25.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 16.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

