FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $279.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.22. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $234.45 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

