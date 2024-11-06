Fathom (FTHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fathom to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fathom Stock Performance

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $53.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Fathom has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

