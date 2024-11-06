FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

FAT Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. 2,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,649. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

