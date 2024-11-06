Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Fastenal worth $51,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 57.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Fastenal by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 304,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 254,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $37,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 488 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $37,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,362 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $1,270,509.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,667.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,874,979 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

