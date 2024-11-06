Family Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $89.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,513,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,627,184. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $101.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

