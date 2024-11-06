Family Asset Management LLC Has $743,000 Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,065. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

