Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 522,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 368,527 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,525,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 320,915 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 607,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 231,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,634,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:HYD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. 519,624 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.