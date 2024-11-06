Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 360,192 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,104,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,189. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.53 and a 1-year high of $132.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.88.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

