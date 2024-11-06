Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $17,153,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

