Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 66,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 140,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Exela Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.88.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.65 million during the quarter.
About Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
