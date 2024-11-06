Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 66,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 140,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Exela Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Exela Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exela Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exela Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELA Free Report ) by 210.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Exela Technologies worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.