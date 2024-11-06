Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.76. 686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

Exchange Income Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.