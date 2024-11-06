Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.52-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.56. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.520-4.600 EPS.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE ES traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.42. 1,224,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,625. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

