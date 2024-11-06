Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) EVP Mike Karmilowicz Sells 269 Shares

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,756.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Everest Group Stock Up 2.0 %

EG stock opened at $354.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.69. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Everest Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,057,000 after acquiring an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Everest Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.