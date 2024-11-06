EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

EVE Stock Performance

NYSE:EVEX opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. EVE has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVEX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on EVE in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

