Essilor International Société Anonyme (EPA:EI) Trading ∞ Higher – What’s Next?

Essilor International Société Anonyme (EPA:EI – Get Free Report) shares traded up ∞ during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €128.35 ($141.04) and last traded at €126.85 ($139.40). 715,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 688,392 shares.
Essilor International Société Anonyme Trading Up ∞
The business’s 50 day moving average price is €126.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €126.85.
About Essilor International Société Anonyme
Essilor International Société Anonyme designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic lenses and ophthalmic optical instruments in North America, Europe, Asia/Oceania/Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers Varilux range of progressive lenses; Crizal range of lenses with anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-static lenses; Transitions and its photochromic lenses; Eyezen for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak lenses under licensing agreements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Essilor International Société Anonyme
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Essilor International Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essilor International Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.