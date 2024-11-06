Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.80 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 60.15%. The business’s revenue was up 969.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Essent Group by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

