Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. 4,484,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,511 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $6,203,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,271,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,865,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,485,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 164,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

