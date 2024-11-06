EOS (EOS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $102.22 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $696.95 million and $102.22 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000701 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000731 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,728,695 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

