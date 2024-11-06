Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Envela had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million.
Envela Trading Up 5.4 %
ELA stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. 14,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.25. Envela has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
