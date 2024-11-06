Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

Entegris Stock Up 2.1 %

Entegris stock opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $89.09 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

