Entegris FY2024 EPS Forecast Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Entegris in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.10.

ENTG stock opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $89.09 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average of $121.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Entegris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 102.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

