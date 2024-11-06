Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.89 and last traded at $99.89, with a volume of 1061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Get Enova International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ENVA

Enova International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In related news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 17,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,531,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,229.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 17,644 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,531,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,229.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $2,610,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,670,683.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,074 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,277 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Enova International by 83.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.