Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:EXK remained flat at $4.70 on Wednesday. 3,293,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

