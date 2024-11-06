Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Emerald has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald Price Performance

Shares of EEX stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. Emerald has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $875.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter.

EEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerald from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Emerald

About Emerald

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.