Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. Elme Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.920-0.940 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELME shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Elme Communities in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Elme Communities stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 194,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,621. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $61.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -479.97%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

