Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $61.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Elme Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Elme Communities updated its FY24 guidance to $0.92-0.94 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.920-0.940 EPS.
Elme Communities Stock Performance
NYSE:ELME traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 265,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $18.49.
Elme Communities Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -479.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Elme Communities
Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
