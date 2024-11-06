ELIS Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 16% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $16.41 million and $35,088.67 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74,145.46 or 1.00209348 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006450 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005838 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09061692 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $38,407.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

