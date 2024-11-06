ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $19.22 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $19.22 million and approximately $400.34 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0961 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00006351 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $75,902.38 or 1.00292797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00006449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005718 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00058303 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09061692 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $38,407.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

