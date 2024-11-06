EJF Investments (LON:EJFI) Plans GBX 2.68 Dividend

EJF Investments (LON:EJFIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EJF Investments stock opened at GBX 116.75 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.25. EJF Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 91 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The stock has a market cap of £71.39 million, a PE ratio of 898.08 and a beta of -0.03.

About EJF Investments

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

