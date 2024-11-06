eGain (EGAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. eGain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.170-0.200 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.010-0.020 EPS.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.28%.
eGain Stock Performance
NASDAQ EGAN opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About eGain
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.
