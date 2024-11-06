eGain (EGAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. eGain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.170-0.200 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.010-0.020 EPS.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.44.

EGAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

