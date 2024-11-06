Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Insider Economic Investment Trust Limited Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) insider Economic Investment Trust Limited purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$161.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,280.

Economic Investment Trust Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, September 25th, Economic Investment Trust Limited bought 200 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$159.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,915.00.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:EVT opened at C$170.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$164.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$151.99. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 12 month low of C$131.40 and a 12 month high of C$170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$955.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Economic Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.