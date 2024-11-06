eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 90.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 325.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of eBay by 88.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in eBay by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

