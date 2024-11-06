Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EVF opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $6.84.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

