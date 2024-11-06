Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
NYSE:EVF opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $6.84.
