Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 18th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. 31,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

