Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 18th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. 31,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $11.31.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Rising-Margin Stocks with Strong Growth Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Recession-Resistant Stocks: Low Beta, High Margins, Low Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.