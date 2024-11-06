Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $358.20 and last traded at $357.52, with a volume of 212514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $337.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.28.

Eaton Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.60 and a 200-day moving average of $318.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,511 shares of company stock worth $17,150,526 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $349,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

