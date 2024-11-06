Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of DEA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. 1,334,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 557.89%.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
