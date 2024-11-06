E Scott Urdang Sells 3,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $151,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,252. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

E Scott Urdang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, E Scott Urdang sold 6,885 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $345,351.60.

On Monday, August 12th, E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

