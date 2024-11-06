Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.19 and a beta of 1.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
