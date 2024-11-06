Dymension Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00001992 BTC on popular exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $312.39 million and approximately $23.01 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dymension alerts:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,035,882,749 coins and its circulating supply is 211,974,395 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,035,863,085 with 211,913,762 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.46401858 USD and is up 13.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $20,895,481.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

