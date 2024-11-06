Dymension Price Tops $1.42 on Major Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00001938 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dymension has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $299.98 million and approximately $16.86 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,654.02 or 0.99438203 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,944.27 or 0.98466814 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,035,855,703 coins and its circulating supply is 211,895,894 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,035,812,700 with 211,784,013 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.28571548 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $15,247,954.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

