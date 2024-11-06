DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,759 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of DuPont de Nemours worth $54,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

