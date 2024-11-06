DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 560.15 ($7.29) and last traded at GBX 557.50 ($7.26), with a volume of 41393594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552.50 ($7.19).

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut DS Smith to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 498 ($6.48) to GBX 480 ($6.25) in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,061.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 472.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 424.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02.

In related news, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.13), for a total value of £453,799.08 ($590,730.38). Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

