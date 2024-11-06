DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.1% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.5% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 21.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $159.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.36, a PEG ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.58 and a 1 year high of $165.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.12.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at $50,651,994.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $4,754,030.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 963,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,528,281.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,539 shares of company stock worth $46,439,330. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

