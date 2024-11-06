Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,121 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 0.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 368,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,517. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

