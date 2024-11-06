Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $319,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EWC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 135,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,600. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.