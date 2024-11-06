Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,580.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Financial Council LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 41,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.06, for a total transaction of $31,536,054.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,435.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,477 shares of company stock valued at $160,300,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $763.10. 648,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,799. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.00 and a 1-year high of $773.00. The company has a market capitalization of $326.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $715.67 and its 200-day moving average is $667.19.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

